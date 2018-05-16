Analyzing Enel Américas (ENIA) and Enel Generación Chile (EOCC)

Enel Generación Chile (NYSE: EOCC) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enel Generación Chile and Enel Américas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enel Generación Chile presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Enel Generación Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Generación Chile is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile 21.20% 18.54% 10.43% Enel Américas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel Américas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.45 billion 2.43 N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas $10.54 billion 1.15 $709.04 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Enel Generación Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel Generación Chile beats Enel Américas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transportation, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation, production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas; and investment, construction, and maintenance of public or private wharves and ports; production, transportation, and distribution of fuel; and provision project engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

