Analyzing Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Its Competitors

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Endeavour Silver to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

This table compares Endeavour Silver and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million $9.68 million 35.13 Endeavour Silver Competitors $1.41 billion $87.89 million 40.60

Endeavour Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 3.87% 4.12% 3.33% Endeavour Silver Competitors -11.02% 3.19% 2.47%

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endeavour Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 Endeavour Silver Competitors 432 1759 1637 69 2.34

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.