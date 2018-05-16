Analyzing Emerge Energy Services (EMES) & Smart Sand (SND)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services 1.53% 19.61% 3.03% Smart Sand 13.91% 7.13% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.72 -$6.83 million ($0.12) -70.92 Smart Sand $137.21 million 2.10 $21.52 million $0.32 21.72

Smart Sand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerge Energy Services. Emerge Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerge Energy Services and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 6 2 0 2.25 Smart Sand 0 4 3 0 2.43

Emerge Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $9.82, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Emerge Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Emerge Energy Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

