Analyzing AIT Therapeutics (AITB) and Its Peers

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: AITB) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AIT Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 AIT Therapeutics Competitors 534 1982 3874 134 2.55

AIT Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.95%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given AIT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIT Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A -$18.04 million -0.97 AIT Therapeutics Competitors $1.51 billion $110.21 million -198.29

AIT Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -377.29% AIT Therapeutics Competitors -73.49% -77.03% -18.12%

Summary

AIT Therapeutics peers beat AIT Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a single proprietary formulation of 160 parts per million of nitric oxide and delivery systems to treat respiratory infections. The company's pipeline includes therapies against respiratory infections in acute and chronic diseases, such as severe bronchiolitis (RSV), cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF), and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial (NTM) infections. It has completed two Phase II trials to treat RSV and CF related lung infections, as well as conducted a treatment for patients with CF who suffer from NTM infections. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

