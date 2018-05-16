Analysts Set Twilio (TWLO) PT at $44.63

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $147,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $417,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,171 shares of company stock worth $4,092,856. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of -0.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $129.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

