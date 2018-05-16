Analysts Set Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Target Price at $27.75

Shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics traded up $0.05, reaching $12.28, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 19,604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 255,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,048,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

