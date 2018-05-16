Analysts Set Rollins Inc. (ROL) PT at $48.00

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,910. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.24. Rollins has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

