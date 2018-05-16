Analysts Set Real Matters (REAL) PT at $11.08

Shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

In other Real Matters news, Director Blaine Michael Hobson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,500.00. Also, Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $787,030.

Shares of Real Matters traded down C$0.29, reaching C$5.55, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 224,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,857. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.01.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.