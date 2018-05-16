Analysts Set Nokia (NOK) PT at $5.51

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.78 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

NOK stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Nokia has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Nokia had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 571,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

