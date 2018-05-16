Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT at $84.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $99.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $90.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. 38,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,916. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 263.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 476.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.