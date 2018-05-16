Analysts Set Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Price Target at $45.20

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 48,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $36.27 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

