Analysts Set HeidelbergCement (HEI) Price Target at $95.08

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.08 ($113.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group set a €96.00 ($114.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a €98.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €86.00 ($102.38) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of HEI opened at €79.60 ($94.76) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($91.60) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($114.29).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

