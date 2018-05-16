Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services opened at $20.99 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.84 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $851,337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,341,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.