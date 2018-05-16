Analysts Set Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Target Price at $58.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.89 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 30,001 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,037,134.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals opened at $45.92 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.