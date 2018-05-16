Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stamps.com (STMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2018 – Stamps.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2018 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $230.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2018 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2018 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Stamps.com traded up $1.80, hitting $247.20, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $245.40 and a 12 month high of $248.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $2,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,937 shares of company stock valued at $50,000,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 1,396.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Stamps.com by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 296,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

