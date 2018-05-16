Analysts Offer Predictions for Calian’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CGY)

Calian (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Calian in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Calian alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Calian from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Calian opened at C$29.90 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Calian has a 12-month low of C$25.51 and a 12-month high of C$34.95.

Calian (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. Calian had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

About Calian

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.