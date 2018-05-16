Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avaya Holdings’ Q3 2018 Earnings (AVYA)

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Avaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Avaya’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AVYA opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Avaya has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp.

