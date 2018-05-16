Analysts Expect Twilio (TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Twilio posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vetr upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Twilio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Twilio traded up $1.08, reaching $54.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 77,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,086. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of -0.55.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $91,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $417,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,856. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salesforce Com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $20,969,000. Hillman Co. increased its position in Twilio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 954,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Twilio by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

