Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to Post $1.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.84. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.53 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 9,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney traded up $2.12, reaching $105.04, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,109,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $103.16 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

