Analysts Expect Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sundance Energy Australia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.79). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sundance Energy Australia will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sundance Energy Australia.

SNDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundance Energy Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Sundance Energy Australia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Sundance Energy Australia in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundance Energy Australia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia traded up $5.20, reaching $5.20, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. Sundance Energy Australia has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

