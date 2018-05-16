Analysts Expect RMR Group (RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

RMR Group traded up $1.35, reaching $78.25, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,241. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of -0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RMR Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

