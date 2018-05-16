Analysts Expect Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) to post $657.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.20 million and the lowest is $649.49 million. Pinnacle Entertainment reported sales of $653.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Entertainment.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNK shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNK. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment traded up $0.08, reaching $33.83, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 243,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

