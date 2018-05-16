Analysts Expect Model N (MODN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Model N posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $20.00 target price on shares of Model N and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Model N from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 1,628 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $27,578.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,729.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 10,153 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $169,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 353,477 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 125,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 853,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 246,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Model N opened at $17.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Model N has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.