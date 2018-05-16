Analysts Expect Medley Capital (MCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Medley Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 83.68%.

MCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. National Securities reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE MCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

