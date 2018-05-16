Analysts Expect Medley Capital (MCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Medley Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 83.68%.

MCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Medley Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. National Securities reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Medley Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE MCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply