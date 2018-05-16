Analysts Expect Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marlin Business Services’ rating score has declined by 25% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRLN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Marlin Business Services traded up $0.15, hitting $28.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.86. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 3,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $81,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 25.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

