Analysts Expect Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 43 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital upgraded Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International in the first quarter worth $142,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International opened at $11.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.39. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

