Analysts Expect Covenant Transport (CVTI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Covenant Transport posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Covenant Transport.

Get Covenant Transport alerts:

Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Covenant Transport had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Covenant Transport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Covenant Transport traded down $0.03, hitting $30.72, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $574.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Transport has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

In other Covenant Transport news, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 51,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 104,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $63,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,982 shares of company stock worth $4,239,577. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transport by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transport by 17,027.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transport by 1,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transport by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transport Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transport (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.