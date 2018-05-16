Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will post $32.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $33.88 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $31.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $144.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $165.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.53 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Ardmore Shipping traded down $0.25, hitting $8.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 224,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 623,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

