Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (AL) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.11. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $395,737.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 926,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,091,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,443,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,887 in the last ninety days. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $16,409,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 239,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 184,821 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Air Lease by 27.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

