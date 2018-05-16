Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 16th (RYB, SGMO, SITO, SMGZY, SP, SPH, SPMYY, SSREY, STBZ, STLD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 16th:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SITO Mobile Limited is a technology based mobile solutions provider. The Company provides wireless application development, publishing and distribution. It offers mobile location-based advertising and mobile messaging platforms that enable brands, agencies, and retailers to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response. SITO Mobile Limited, formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc., is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. “

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Spirent (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics, Inc. is unique among American steel companies. It is one of the youngest of America’s major steel companies. It quickly grew to become one of the premier carbon steel producers in the United States. Steel Dynamics’ historic growth is a combination of organic capacity greenfield additions and strategic acquisitions. By adding upstream assets that provide raw materials needed to produce high quality steel at each of its mills, and bridging downstream assets that fabricate a variety of high quality steel products, Steel Dynamics has both broadened its product portfolio and expanded its market diversity. As the company’s steelmaking capacity grew and it introduced new products to the market, the company began delivering strong earnings. “

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

