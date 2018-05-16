Analysts Anticipate MCBC Holdings (MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $88.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MCBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.96 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. MCBC reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year sales of $327.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.10 million to $329.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $379.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MCBC.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. MCBC had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 163.36%. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MCBC in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCBC in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCBC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MCBC in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC opened at $28.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $521.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. MCBC has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

