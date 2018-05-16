Analysts Anticipate GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GlycoMimetics traded down $0.11, reaching $18.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,368. The firm has a market cap of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 3.43. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $18.94.

In other news, Director M James Barrett sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $169,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 354,697 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $8,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

