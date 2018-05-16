Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Announce $1.18 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $63.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Judith A. Cochrane sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $149,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ted A. Leech sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $272,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $444,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp traded up $57.79, reaching $57.79, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

