Analysts Anticipate Convergys (CVG) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Convergys (NYSE:CVG) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Convergys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Convergys posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Convergys will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Convergys.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.28 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Convergys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of Convergys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Convergys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Convergys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 183,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Convergys by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 181,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter.

Convergys traded down $0.79, reaching $24.11, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,582. Convergys has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

