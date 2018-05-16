Amkor Technology (AMKR) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amkor Technology earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3970021208588 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

