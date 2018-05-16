Amgen (AMGN) Stake Increased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8,481.8% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.70.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $265,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $818,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen opened at $172.34 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.