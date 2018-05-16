Amgen (AMGN) Holdings Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,364,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,361,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 740,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 104,871 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 12,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $818,208. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $171.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

