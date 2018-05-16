AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5265448352261 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. 1,028,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $85.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,889,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,592 shares of company stock valued at $12,228,494 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.