AMERISAFE (AMSF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News coverage about AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMERISAFE earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8158290859501 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.84.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $38,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

