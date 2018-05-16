Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp opened at $55.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,970.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,147,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,931,070.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,336 shares of company stock worth $2,257,854. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

