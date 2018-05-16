American Midstream (AMID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter. American Midstream had a negative return on equity of 42.80% and a negative net margin of 18.07%.

Shares of NYSE AMID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 7,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,237. American Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from American Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMID. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Midstream by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,637,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 320,050 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Midstream

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing segment includes midstream natural gas systems that provide natural gas, NGLs, and condensate gathering, compression, treating, processing, fractionating, transporting, and selling services to the producers of natural gas and crude oil.

