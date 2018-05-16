American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Westar Energy (WR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 179.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 48.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 67.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 39.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 273,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,592 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westar Energy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $599,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,385,159 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of Westar Energy opened at $53.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Westar Energy has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Westar Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

