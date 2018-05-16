American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,788,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,960 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $18,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 203,370 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 555,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,933 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty opened at $72.73 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.02 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $417,721.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,908,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,168,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

