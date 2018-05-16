American International Group Inc. Has $34.44 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $52.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

