American International Group Inc. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price (TROW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

TROW opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

