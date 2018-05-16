American International Group Inc. Has $13.69 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,618 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 948,075 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Vetr raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.52 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Shares of Target opened at $73.08 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,999.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

