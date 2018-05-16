American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,199 Shares of Synopsys (SNPS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synopsys by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,038,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 841,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,640,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 658,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synopsys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,992,000 after buying an additional 505,334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $27,325,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.63%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $873,407.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $305,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,119,410 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

