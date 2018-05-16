American Century Companies Inc. Has $34.26 Million Position in First Hawaiian Bank (FHB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian Bank were worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS assumed coverage on First Hawaiian Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

First Hawaiian Bank opened at $28.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. First Hawaiian Bank has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. First Hawaiian Bank had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Hawaiian Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 15,300,000 shares of First Hawaiian Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $421,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Bank Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.