American Century Companies Inc. Has $31.91 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 373,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

In other news, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $416,456.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chaim Katzman sold 1,759,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $101,262,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,768,993 shares of company stock worth $101,832,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

