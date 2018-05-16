American Century Companies Inc. Has $31.09 Million Position in W. P. Carey (WPC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $65.04.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.23 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 4,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Farrell acquired 2,035 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

